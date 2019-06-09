DECLO — The Idaho Transportation Department invites the public to an open house to review and comment on the proposed final design for the new Declo Port of Entry project.
The open house will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council chambers at Burley City Hall, 1401 Overland Ave. Those interested in the project may drop in any time during the meeting to view the proposed final design, project illustrations and related information.
Preliminary information on the construction traffic-control plan will also be available for review. Representatives from the department and the Stanley Consultants design team will be on hand to answer questions and gather input.
The project will relocate the Cotterel Port of Entry to a site that provides a safer traveling experience for all vehicles on the interstate system. The new location on Interstate 84, near milepost 219 and east of Exit 216, will facilitate more efficient trucking operations through advanced technology and will meet current federal compliance standards.
Elements of the new facility will include new eastbound and westbound on- and off-ramps, support of utility infrastructure, scales with weigh-in-motion and automated vehicle identification technologies, video equipment, luminaries, signage and operations office buildings. Construction is scheduled to start in fiscal year 2020.
For more information, call Nathan Jerke at 208-886-7809 or email Nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov.
