Try 1 month for 99¢
Rosenblum

Diane Rosenblum, 'Golden Drawing: Trees'

 COURTESY OF THE ARTIST

KETCHUM — Artist Diane Rosenblum’s interactive and metallic collages, also known as her “Golden Drawings,” will be featured from Wednesday through January at Architectural Resources, B&B Italia, 110 Lindsay Circle, Ketchum. A reception with the artist will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at that location.

Rosenblum is a photographer and conceptual artist whose work is series-driven. In “Golden Drawings,” she created numerous small works from cut strips of metallic paper combined with occasional touches of pencil and expressive paint. The compositions hearken back to Art Deco architectural motifs, Bauhaus and Constructivist design. They are each complete unto themselves but also work well in series to create larger compositions and narratives. The artist likens their production to musical riffs which balance improvisation with underlying patterns and structure.

A handful of photographic prints from Rosenblum’s series, “In My Mother’s Garden,” are also on display at Zenergy Healthclub, Spa & Boutique, 245 Raven Road, Ketchum.

For more information, call Robin Reiners at 208-720-5457 or email robin@robinreiners.com.

Diane Rosenblum studied studio art and art history at Oberlin College and has a master’s degree from the Brooks Institute of Photography. She has exhibited internationally in China, Argentina and throughout the U.S. Her work is in 20 museum collections including the Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Albertina Museum in Vienna, Austria.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments