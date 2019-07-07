{{featured_button_text}}
Vietnam Memorial in City Park

Seventeen men from Twin Falls County died in the Vietnam War and in whose memory this monument stands in the Twin Falls City Park at Shoshone Street and Sixth Avenue East.

 MYCHEL MATTHEWS, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Hospice Visions Inc. will host the fifth annual Vietnam War Veterans “You Are Not Forgotten” Commemoration on Saturday in Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. The welcome-home celebration will be open to the public and all veterans.

Sign up for the motorcycle ride from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Kickstands-up is at 10 a.m. Enjoy a free barbecue at 12:30 p.m.

