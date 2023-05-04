GOODING — A five-minute video shown during a preliminary hearing Thursday showed a physical altercation between a Fairfield man and a sheriff's deputy — with people yelling and a dog barking — that ends with the suspect driving off with the deputy partially hanging out of his car.

The video, taken from a distance at North Canyon Hospital, shows the car sideswiping a parked SUV, pinning the deputy. The deputy falls to the parking lot and the car continues on.

Shortly after, three gunshots ring out.

Silas Roland Brand II, 33, is charged with two felonies — aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of an injury accident — along with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Brand is representing himself, without the aid of an attorney, and objected to the hearing taking place, saying he wasn’t prepared and that charges shouldn’t have been filed against him.

“I don’t know how I can be charged when I was acting in defense of my life,” Brand said.

He was bound over to district court after the hearing, with Judge Casey Robinson saying Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine met the necessary burden of proof for the case to go to trial.

The hearing neither addressed the gunshots nor identified the shooter. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, typically called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting, is handling that part of the incident. The Twin Falls Police Department is leading that investigation.

No one was injured by the gunfire, law officers say.

Brand, who was taken into custody near the Gooding Municipal Airport after the incident at the hospital, is being held on $250,000 bond.

Court records show that the incident occurred after Brand took his girlfriend to the hospital to seek treatment, but Brand became upset that he wasn’t allowed to go into a room with her while she was to be examined.

Suspect charged after incident that led to officer-involved shooting in Gooding No one was injured by gunfire, but deputy was treated and released at hospital

Deputy Larry Green, who had come to the hospital on a separate matter, testified he was asked by a hospital employee to check out the situation after the pair left the hospital building. The couple were in the parking lot walking toward their car when the deputy approached them.

Green testified that he thought it could be a situation involving domestic violence.

“My goal was to investigate and find out what was going on,” Green testified.

The pair didn’t stop when he called after them, he said.

At the car, Green, who was in uniform, said there was an argument, the woman became “frantic” and that Brand demanded Green identify himself. Green said he pointed to the name badge on his uniform.

Green later grabbed Brand by the elbow, he said, and the two fell to the ground when Brand pushed Green.

The Brand’s dog jumped out of the car and bit Green multiple times, he said.

Green also said he saw a sheathed knife hanging at the side of Brand's body.

"Then my thoughts changed to 'I had to get out of there,'" he said.

Brand got in the driver's side of the vehicle as Green stood at the open door on the passenger's side. The vehicle backed out of the parking space and Green partially jumped in the car to avoid being hit by the door, the video shows.

When the car started moving forward, it veered toward — and hit — a white SUV, Green said.

The car hit the SUV “very hard,” he said, describing the impact.

Later, investigators examined the passenger-side door of Brand’s vehicle, noting how the door had bent around the deputy's body.

Green said he suffered a torn labrum, a back injury, bruises, and dog bites for which he endured three weeks of rabies shots.

Brand, during his cross-examination, asked Green whether he had the right to stop him and the woman in the parking lot, to which Green said he had “reasonable suspicion,” which gave him the right to investigate the situation and detain an individual if necessary.

He also questioned whether Green ever identified himself.

“I pointed at my name tag,” Green responded.

Brand appeared surprised when the prosecution rested its case.

If Green's bodycam footage was available, it would exonerate him, Brand said.

“My defense is self-defense,” he said, claiming he was attacked.

Green said he had recorded part of the incident on his bodycam, but the camera got ripped off during the confrontation.

The preliminary hearing started with Brand saying that he was unprepared, but the judge was not ready to oblige him of his wish to reschedule.

“No, sir, we are here for the preliminary hearing,” Robinson said, explaining that he had already granted several continuances and twice offered to arrange for a public defender to represent Brand.

On April 26 and April 28, Brand filed handwritten motions for a continuance. Both were denied.

He has also filed a motion in March asking to be given a physical examination, saying he had been injured in the confrontation with Green and had limited use of an arm. It appears Robinson hasn’t ruled on that.

Brand’s arraignment in district court is set for May 23.