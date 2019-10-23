You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

VIDEO: Haunted Halloween

  • PAT SUTPHIN psutphin@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}

Head Witch Suzette Miller talks about some of the attractions at the Idaho Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News