DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — A victim in Friday evening's multi-vehicle crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard has died.

According to the Idaho State Police, Maryann Steiner, 60, has died of her injuries she received when the pickup truck she was a passenger of was rear-ended by another pickup at the intersection of Heyburn Avenue and Blue Lakes. 

The crash pushed her vehicle into the intersection, where it hit a 2016 Nissan Frontier, ISP said. All three vehicles then collided with a Ford Mustang.

Six people were transported to hospitals after the 6 p.m. crash.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

