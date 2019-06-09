TWIN FALLS — A victim in Friday evening's multi-vehicle crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard has died.
According to the Idaho State Police, Maryann Steiner, 60, has died of her injuries she received when the pickup truck she was a passenger of was rear-ended by another pickup at the intersection of Heyburn Avenue and Blue Lakes.
The crash pushed her vehicle into the intersection, where it hit a 2016 Nissan Frontier, ISP said. All three vehicles then collided with a Ford Mustang.
Six people were transported to hospitals after the 6 p.m. crash.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.