Veterinarian shortage felt in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — It used to be much simpler for pet owners to seek help when they had a sick kitten or puppy.

Call the vet. Schedule a prompt appointment .

Those days are no more as southern Idaho, and much of the rural U.S., is facing a pet-care crisis.

“Now, it can be a couple of months’ wait for some things,” said Dr. Connie Rippel of Magic Valley Veterinary Hospital in Twin Falls.

The causes? Likely a combination of retirements, burnout, the pandemic, a burgeoning population of pet-owning people moving to Idaho, plus pet owners adopting more pets during the pandemic.

Rippel said the situation is the worst it's been in 30 years since starting the veterinary hospital on Main Avenue South.

“We certainly understand why people are frustrated,” she said, “and we are frustrated as well.”

Daniel Mazella of Kimberly has been looking for a veterinarian for weeks.

“Why don’t we have a veterinarian that has a 24-hour service to help folks in need?” he asked.

Solving the problem isn’t as easy as putting out a “Help Wanted” sign. Hiring veterinarians isn’t easy, Rippel said, adding “there are advertisements for veterinarians everywhere."

Fortunately, Magic Valley Veterinary Hospital was able to hire another veterinarian this summer, which allowed the clinic to begin accepting new patients. That was just temporary until customer numbers built back up; now the clinic is no longer accepting new patients.

The situation is common; many veterinarian clinics state the no new patient policy on their telephone greeting.

“We are probably turning about 20 people away each day,” Rippel said.

Veterinarians across the Magic Valley are working hard, and sometimes pets are squeezed into already tight schedules, she said.

“We are busy constantly from open to close, and sometimes after that,” Rippel said.

Their efforts don’t go unnoticed by some people. “I think they are superheroes and anytime I’ve had to deal with them they are overwhelmed,” said Mirzet Suljic of Twin Falls. “Anyone who could wear their shoes for a day, I believe, would understand they are doing their best.”

Suljic said he had to humanely put his puppy down by himself when the pandemic was hitting hard and he couldn’t find a veterinarian to look at his animal who was suffering from lymphoma.

There are too few veterinarians in rural areas to go around. The U.S. needs more vets, especially in rural areas, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a growth rate of 19% through 2030, much higher than average professions.

But being a veterinarian is stressful work, and statistics show mental health is a concern as vets work increasing hours, Rippel said.

Daniel Hume, medical director of WestVet in Boise, said he’s also feeling resources stretched thin due to the veterinarian shortage. WestVet is a 24-hour facility offering emergency care to animals, regardless of whether the center has seen the animal before. In addition, it offers a range of specialty services, including cardiology, dermatology and rehabilitation.

Hume didn’t have numbers of Magic Valley customers who have taken pets to his center, but M’Kenzie Cobb is one of them. She took her Australian cattle dog there last week.

“He got sick really early morning, and I didn’t want to wait around until the vets here opened to potentially find out they couldn’t get him in any way,” Cobb said.

Healing Hands Small Animal Emergency Hospital in Twin Falls offers emergency care to animals until midnight most days, and has partnered with several other veterinarian clinics.

Rippel advises pet owners who haven't already done so is to become established with a veterinarian clinic. Doing so will make it easier to schedule an appointment when a health emergency arises, she said.

Not only is there a shortage of veterinarians but veterinary techs as well.

A report released in March by Mars Veterinary Health said the shortage of vet techs is expected to get worse, and that it would take 30 years’ worth of new graduates to meet the 10-year industry need for credentialed vet techs.

The College of Southern Idaho offers the only certified veterinarian tech program in Idaho.

A vet tech isn’t a veterinarian, program director Dr. Jody Rockett explained. It’s akin to a nurse who assists a doctor.

Her students “first and foremost” love animals, Rockett said. They also love science and medicine.

The CSI program typically graduates fewer than 20 people per year, she said, not enough to meet demand.

“There are a lot of clinics out there,” she said. And vet techs usually don’t last long in that profession, usually switching to something else in seven years on average.

Idaho doesn’t have a certified veterinarian program, but has an agreement with Washington State University to offer tuition discounts for up to 11 Idaho students per year.

Those numbers by themselves aren’t enough to solve the situation, Hume said, and as far as veterinary and veterinary tech programs, Idaho has few resources.

Hume said the long-term solution is to get more people interested in becoming veterinarians and vet techs.

In the meantime, he said Idaho needs to step up efforts to recruit more veterinarians to the state.

And it’s not just for the small animals, Rippel said. Ranchers and farmers need access to care for their livestock.

In April, 13 U.S. senators, including Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho, co-sponsored the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program Enhancement Act which would help meet the growing demand for veterinarians nationwide by eliminating taxes on the VMLRP that encourages veterinarians to practice in underserved areas.

The legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives.