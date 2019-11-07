{{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — The American Legion Post 11 Veterans Dinner will be Monday at the Manhattan Cafe, 133 South Rail Street W.

Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m.

For reservations, call the cafe at 208-886-2142.

