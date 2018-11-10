TWIN FALLS — Veterans Day is Sunday — the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice — and there are events around the Magic Valley to celebrate, plus a variety of special offers to thank veterans.
South-central Idaho events
Armistice Day Celebration
Magic Valley veterans will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice at 11 a.m. Sunday, at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The memorial is free.
All residents are invited to attend and remember this significant event. Bells will be welcome at 11 a.m. There will be speeches, music and a gun salute until 11:45 a.m.
Wendell American Legion’s Veterans Day dinner, program
American Legion Post No. 41 will host a Veterans Day dinner on Saturday at the Post Hall, 610 W. Main St., Wendell. Social hour will start at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. The menu will be spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. All veterans and families are welcome.
A special program will also be held to honor veterans at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wendell Post Hall. The public is invited.
Veterans program in Rupert
Countryside Care and Rehab will host a Veterans Day event to celebrate its veterans and their spouses. A program will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the east wing dining room at Countryside Care, 1224 Eighth St. The Rev. Dan Hendricks will do a devotional and a small reception will follow. For information, call 208-436-8151.
Local offers for veterans
Prasai’s: All veterans and active service members can receive free meals and free soda for Veterans Day, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Prasai’s Thai Cuisine, 428 Second Ave. E., and Prasai’s Thai 2 Go, 1563 Fillmore St. Information: Call 208-733-2222.
Cactus Petes in Jackpot, Nev., will offer all guests who present their military identification one complimentary dinner at The Buffet from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. A veteran’s card or valid military ID must be presented to The Buffet cashier.
National specials for veterans
Many national chain restaurants are celebrating Veterans Day by giving veterans and active duty military members free or discounted food or drinks.
All deals are for veterans and active duty military with military ID or proof of service and are available Sunday, Nov. 11, unless noted otherwise.
Applebee’s: Get a free meal at participating locations. There are eight entree options to choose from.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Choose from one of six entrees for free.
Denny’s: Get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 12.
Golden Corral: Get a free dinner on Monday, Nov. 12.
Jiffy Lube: Get a free Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.
Little Caesars Pizza: Get a free $5 hot-and-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Robin: Get a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.
Starbucks: Get a free tall brewed coffee.
