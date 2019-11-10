{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.

Most city offices will be closed, including those in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Gooding, Hailey and Ketchum. The Shoshone City Hall will be open.

County, state and federal offices will be closed, along with post offices, banks, and the Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for the Arts and Science.

The Twin Falls City Pool will be open regular hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer open swim from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be open Monday.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Trash collection will follow the regular schedule.

