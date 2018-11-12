Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities are closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.

Most city offices are closed, including those in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Gooding, Hailey and Ketchum. The Shoshone City Hall is open.

County, state and federal offices are closed, along with post offices, banks, Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for the Arts and Science.

The Twin Falls City Pool is open regular hours from 5:30 a.m. to 8 pm.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley are open.

Magic Valley Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trash collection will follow the regular schedule.

