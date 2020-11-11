Veterans Day at Idaho Capitol: Leaders honor ‘defenders of our country’ for their service

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard, thanked the Red Cross for all it does while also honoring Idahoans for their military service.

“Throughout all of my deployments, both in the Middle East and in Bosnia, the Red Cross was always there supporting our men and women of the military, providing care packages, life support and connecting soldiers with their families,” Garshak said.

He said that his five-gallon blood donor pin means as much to him as the other badges and ribbons on his uniform, because it symbolizes the same thing: the giving of yourself to serve something greater than yourself.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean shared that her grandfather landed on the beaches of Normandy about a month after D-Day during World War II. In high school, McLean was an exchange student living in Normandy, where she learned that her exchange family’s grandfather lived in a French village freed by American soldiers.

“It wasn’t until hearing his story about the impact that seeing Americans had on his life, his region of the country, that I truly understood what so many people had done, not only for us but for the world,” McLean said.