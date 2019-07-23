HAILEY — The Hailey Hyperbaric Health and Wellness Foundation offers a comprehensive hyperbaric treatment program for deserving veterans struggling with traumatic brain injury and PTSD.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a very effective treatment for these medical conditions, the foundation said in a statement. The therapy consists of breathing 100 percent oxygen under pressure which saturates the body’s tissues and reaches damaged area that had lacked blood supply and oxygen. With repeated treatments, the oxygen flow stimulates the body’s healing processes and allows most patients to experience rapid recovery of cognitive and neurological functioning without surgery or drugs.
For more information, call 208-928-7477 or go to hhwfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.