{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — The Hailey Hyperbaric Health and Wellness Foundation offers a comprehensive hyperbaric treatment program for deserving veterans struggling with traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a very effective treatment for these medical conditions, the foundation said in a statement. The therapy consists of breathing 100 percent oxygen under pressure which saturates the body’s tissues and reaches damaged area that had lacked blood supply and oxygen. With repeated treatments, the oxygen flow stimulates the body’s healing processes and allows most patients to experience rapid recovery of cognitive and neurological functioning without surgery or drugs.

For more information, call 208-928-7477 or go to hhwfoundation.org.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments