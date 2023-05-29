Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TWIN FALLS — Motorcyclists rode into Sunset Memorial Park with the American flags and plenty more representing various veterans associations to honor the sacrifices of fallen servicemembers on Memorial Day.

"Anybody with a motorcycle, come join us. Bring a flag if you have a flag and come pay honor to our fallen," Cliff Lockhart, former director of the Magic Valley POW/MIA Association, told the Times-News ahead of the event.

Nine motorcyclists assembled in the parking lot of Pro-Tech on Kimberly Road. With kickstands raised, they geared up and drove together toward the park.

The Memorial Day Loud & Proud to Be American Ride was hosted by Magic Valley POW/MIA for the first time in Twin Falls. Every year, veteran motorcyclists unite on Memorial Day to commemorate fallen servicemembers in the Magic Valley, such as in Wendell and Buhl.

This Memorial Day, four different veterans organizations attended the event: Magic Valley POW/MIA, Legacy Veterans, Combat Veteran Association and Christian Motorcyclists Association.

James Vanmeter, who served in the Iraq War, is involved with Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club in Jerome. Vanmeter started riding motorcycles at age 17 and continues to participate in events such as Monday's memorial ride.

"Memorial Day is to give thanks to individuals who gave their lives for the country and to me that's what it's about, more than a barbecue," Vanmeter told the Times-News.

Sunset Memorial was busy as families visited loved ones who perished during their service. The afternoon weather was warm with sunlight and a soft breeze. Vibrant flowers and American flags were placed by servicemembers' respective graves throughout the park.

The memorial service was held shortly after the motorcyclists made their entrance to the cemetery. Tunes from the bagpipe signified the beginning of the ceremony. After the opening prayer, the Magic Valley Honor Guard presented a reading of "Old Glory" and fired honorary shots during a gun salute.

"I hope everyone can take a few moments in silence and honor the veterans that have given us the freedom that we have today," a spokesperson said in the concluding speech.

