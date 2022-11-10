Veterans, active duty get extra appreciation on Veterans Day

TWIN FALLS — Veterans and active-duty service members get an extra dose of appreciation on Veterans Day, and this year is no exception.

Many Magic Valley restaurants are offering free meals on Friday, and a Twin Falls hair stylist is giving complimentary haircuts.

After getting a full stomach and getting hair clipped, veterans and those on active duty can enjoy a free Veterans Day concert Friday evening at the College of Southern Idaho, presented by the Magic Valley Symphony.

Many of the businesses require a valid military ID.

Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts at North Five Points in Twin Falls is offering free haircuts for veterans and those on active duty.

“We appreciate their service,” manager Lois Spitz said. She said the business makes a big deal out of Veterans Day.

“We are decorating like crazy,” Spitz said.

The free haircuts will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, veterans and active-duty military can put their name in a drawing for gift baskets donated by area businesses including Les Schwab Tires and Quick Response Firearms.

Last year, employees gave 54 free haircuts, and Spitz said they hope to do at least that many on Friday.

The Magic Valley Symphony’s Veterans Day Salute takes place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Center and will feature special guests Magic Valley Chorale director Carson Wong, the College of Southern Idaho Chamber Choir director Serena Jenkins, plus Magic Valley Symphony guest conductors.

For people who aren’t veterans or on active duty, tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.mvsymphony.org.

Restaurant chains offering free food include the following:

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only. Denny's: On Nov. 11, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam breakfast to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD-214.

On Nov. 11, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam breakfast to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD-214. Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on for active duty military and veterans Nov. 14 from noon to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on for active duty military and veterans Nov. 14 from noon to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in. IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only. Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only. MOD Pizza: Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on Nov. 11 with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.

Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on Nov. 11 with proof of military service. Valid in-store only. Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on Nov. 11, with military ID.

Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on Nov. 11, with military ID. Perkins: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on Nov. 11 with valid ID.

Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on Nov. 11 with valid ID. Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal at participating locations Nov. 11 through a special offer in the app.

Veterans get a free meal at participating locations Nov. 11 through a special offer in the app. Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military have joined the chain’s loyalty program get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Veterans and active-duty military have joined the chain’s loyalty program get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries. Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.