A multi-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 84 in Jerome County after a boat trailer detached from a vehicle, police say.

A 51-year-old-man from Mendon, Utah, was driving west at 4:32 p.m. on I-84 at milepost 197 in a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado towing a 25-foot boat on a trailer, when the trailer detached from the vehicle and went into the median, the ISP said.

A 20-year-old woman from Hillsboro, Oregon, eastbound in a 2010 Subaru Forester, slowed down and was struck from behind by a 2011 GMC Acadia driven. The Arcadia, driven by a 33-year-old man from Rupert, pushed the Subaru into the westbound lanes where it overturned and came to a rest.

There were no reports of injuries and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation by the ISP.