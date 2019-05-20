TWIN FALLS — A four-vehicle crash partially blocked traffic on the Perrine Bridge late Monday afternoon.
According to a dispatcher at the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center, the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in a southbound lane of travel. One of the lanes was still open. No injuries were reported.
The dispatcher was unsure which types of vehicles were involved.
