TWIN FALLS — A four-vehicle crash partially blocked traffic on the Perrine Bridge late Monday afternoon.

According to a dispatcher at the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center, the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in a southbound lane of travel. One of the lanes was still open. No injuries were reported.

The dispatcher was unsure which types of vehicles were involved.

