TWIN FALLS — Newly released results from the National Youth Tobacco Survey show that the number of U.S. high school students who reported being current e-cigarette users increased 78 percent between 2017 and 2018. The number of middle school students currently using e-cigarettes rose 48 percent.
“These increases must stop,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. “I will not allow a generation of children to become addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes. We won’t let this pool of kids — a pool of future potential smokers, of future disease and death — to continue to build. We’ll take whatever action is necessary to stop these trends from continuing.”
South Central Public Health District joins the FDA in urging parents and schools to educate their children about the dangers of e-cigarettes, vapes, Juuls and other electronic nicotine devices.
“We are starting to see teenagers who would never have been exposed to nicotine through cigarettes, being exposed through e-cigarettes,” Cody Orchard, SCPHD health education specialist, said in a statement. “Worse yet, because this is self-reported, we are suspicious these numbers are actually higher.”
The FDA has announced new measures against flavored nicotine products they believe have encouraged the rise in teen tobacco use, and are proposing measures to crack down on products that are marketed to youth.
The South Central Public Health District offers free classes to help end nicotine addiction for both teens and adults. Schools are also welcome to schedule classes on campus.
For more information, call 208-737-5968 to schedule a class or check the calendar at phd5.idaho.gov for the current class schedule.
For results from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, go to fda.gov.
