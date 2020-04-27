Vandals spray-paint City of Rock's invaluable historic site

ALMO — Vandals spray-painted one of the Magic Valley's most treasured historic sites this weekend.
Camp Rock, a famous landmark within City of Rocks National Reserve, was a common camping site from 1843 to 1882 for tens of thousands of emigrants following the California Trail. The area that is now City of Rocks captivated travelers, who marveled at the awe-inspiring landscape full of humongous, otherworldly hunks of granite.
"I was sick to my soul, not sick to my stomach," City of Rocks National Reserve Superintendent Wallace Keck said, describing what he felt when he saw the graffiti on Camp Rock. "You question humanity at moments like that, and you think, 'How? Why?' and you search for answers."
When emigrants camped at City of Rocks, many signed their names — typically in axle grease — on the gargantuan boulders of Camp Rock. Those signatures have helped historians research the lives of people who passed through 150 years ago. The signatures and drawings make Camp Rock a one-of-a-kind snapshot in time.
Keck said this graffiti might have permanently damaged the priceless historical site.
"When you spray-paint over that, not only do you immediately lose that information, the experience of City of Rocks and the history is severely degraded and ruined," he said. "It's the worst spray-paint vandalism in the history of City of Rocks."
Vandals graffitied Camp Rock on either Friday or Saturday, Keck said. The graffiti includes phrases such as, "THE Real LP," "harBABY," "GHOST NO FLESH" and "LOVE GOD!" Some of the phrases are decorated with spray-painted hearts. The National Park Service is investigating the incident.
Keck said the defacement is illegal per the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, which was enacted in 1979 to protect archaeological sites on public and Indian lands. Per ARPA, first-time felony offenders can face a $20,000 fine and a year in prison, and second-time felony offenders can be fined up to $100,000 and receive five years of prison time.
For many buildings, the solution for graffiti is relatively straightforward. You can paint over the vandalism, or powerwash it away. Removing graffiti at City of Rocks isn't as easy.
Camp Rock is sturdy — it's solid stone — but cleaning off the graffiti will still be a delicate process. The rock can flake. There could be signatures underneath the paint. Plus, unlike with a standard wall of a building, the rock isn't uniform. It has soft spots and hard spots.
The graffiti could have wiped away some history, Keck said. A name written on the rock more than a century ago could be gone forever.
"Every time that we have to come to that point of removing graffiti, it's like starting all over again," he said.
Keck said that millions of Americans consider City of Rocks and Camp Rock to be national treasures. Many people have already expressed their fury over the vandalism.
More than 400,000 people have seen the reserve's Facebook post of the graffiti, several thousand have shared it and more than 500 have commented on it.
Keck said he hopes anyone with information on the vandalism will help the National Park Service bring the perpetrators to justice.
"The public is always essential in helping us protect these resources," he said.
Anyone with information on the vandalism can call the reserve at 208-824-5911 or send an email to wallace_keck@partner.nps.gov.
