Vandals spray-paint City of Rock's invaluable historic site

Vandals graffitied Camp Rock on either Friday or Saturday, Keck said. The graffiti includes phrases such as, "THE Real LP," "harBABY," "GHOST NO FLESH" and "LOVE GOD!" Some of the phrases are decorated with spray-painted hearts. The National Park Service is investigating the incident.

Keck said the defacement is illegal per the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, which was enacted in 1979 to protect archaeological sites on public and Indian lands. Per ARPA, first-time felony offenders can face a $20,000 fine and a year in prison, and second-time felony offenders can be fined up to $100,000 and receive five years of prison time.

For many buildings, the solution for graffiti is relatively straightforward. You can paint over the vandalism, or powerwash it away. Removing graffiti at City of Rocks isn't as easy.

Camp Rock is sturdy — it's solid stone — but cleaning off the graffiti will still be a delicate process. The rock can flake. There could be signatures underneath the paint. Plus, unlike with a standard wall of a building, the rock isn't uniform. It has soft spots and hard spots.

The graffiti could have wiped away some history, Keck said. A name written on the rock more than a century ago could be gone forever.