Van engulfed in flames after collision with deer in Blaine County

TIMMERMAN JUNCTION — Two people suffered only minor injuries after they hit a deer and their van became fully engulfed in flames, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.

About 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to the fire on Idaho Highway 75 at mile marker 103, about 1 mile north of the U.S. Highway 20 junction.

Howard B. Wong, age 59 of Bellevue, Washington, and a passenger were northbound on Highway 75 in a red 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan when they collided with a deer crossing the highway from the northbound shoulder, the sheriff's office said. The impact created a fire that fully engulfed the vehicle and closed both lanes of the highway. Both of the occupants were wearing seat belts and received only minor injuries. The van, which was destroyed, was towed from the scene.

"The deer scampered away from the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel," the sheriff's office said.