Van engulfed in flames after collision with deer in Blaine County
breaking top story

Van engulfed in flames after collision with deer in Blaine County

Vehicle fire

A Volkswagen EuroVan became engulfed in flames after the driver collided with a deer.

TIMMERMAN JUNCTION — Two people suffered only minor injuries after they hit a deer and their van became fully engulfed in flames, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.

About 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to the fire on Idaho Highway 75 at mile marker 103, about 1 mile north of the U.S. Highway 20 junction.

Howard B. Wong, age 59 of Bellevue, Washington, and a passenger were northbound on Highway 75 in a red 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan when they collided with a deer crossing the highway from the northbound shoulder, the sheriff's office said. The impact created a fire that fully engulfed the vehicle and closed both lanes of the highway. Both of the occupants were wearing seat belts and received only minor injuries. The van, which was destroyed, was towed from the scene.

Vehicle fire

A Volkswagen EuroVan became engulfed in flames after the driver collided with a deer.

"The deer scampered away from the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel," the sheriff's office said.

“We want to remind people that wildlife is a significant road hazard in rural counties such as ours and to remain alert while driving,” Sheriff Steve Harkins said. “We are seeing more wildlife traveling down into the Wood River Valley from the back country because of drought conditions. Hitting an animal can cause significant vehicle damage or injuries to the occupants. Please use extreme caution while driving in the early morning or evenings."

