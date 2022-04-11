Vallow ruled competent, to be arraigned April 19

Lori Vallow, who in June 2021 was ruled mentally incompetent and "incapable of assisting" in her defense against murder charges, has been "restored to competency."

Judge Steven W. Boyce declared Vallow's competency in a Monday morning court filing, saying she is "fit to proceed." In so ordering, Boyce lifted the stay in the case and ordered that Vallow be brought to the Fremont County Courthouse at 1 p.m. April 19 for arraignment.

On June 8, Boyce filed a court order declaring Vallow not competent and for her custody to be transferred to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for care and treatment.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with the murders of her two children Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J. Vallow, 7. The couple also is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for allegedly working together to kill Tammy Daybell, Daybell's first wife.

The state also is charging Vallow with grand theft for continuing to receive Social Security benefits for the children after they went missing in September 2019.

The children’s bodies were found buried on Daybell’s property in Salem in June 2020.

In August, the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office filed a notice that it intends to seek the death penalty against Daybell.

In October, the Idaho Supreme Court officially ruled that the jury trial in Daybell’s case will be moved to Ada County. The state Supreme Court ruling came after Daybell and his attorney John Prior motioned to change venue for the case, which has drawn intense media coverage.

In December, Boyce set Daybell's trial to begin Jan. 9, 2023, in Boise.

