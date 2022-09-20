Valley schools take precautionary measures

HAZELTON — Valley schools took precautionary measures Tuesday afternoon after a mearby report of shots fired went over the police scanner.

Superintendent Jenni Jacobson said a "hall check" was started at 2:10 p.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. The hall check involved making sure that students were inside their classrooms.

"At no time was there never any danger to anyone at the school," Jacobson said. "School instruction continued as normal."

Buses arrived as normal at 3:45 p.m., she said.

Scanner traffic indicated a report of shots fired near Valley Road and Idaho Highway 25, as well as a bomb squad responding to the scene.

The Times-News will continue to update this breaking news story.