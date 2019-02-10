HAZELTON — Valley School District was one of eight schools in the state to receive $3,000 from the CenturyLink Middle School Philanthropy Program.
Students in Katie Clark’s language arts class will learn about local needs in Jerome County and will decide which nonprofits should receive grants. They will decide on the criteria, the nonprofits and the grant amounts.
The CenturyLink Middle School Philanthropy Program was established in 2012 to increase awareness among Idaho middle/junior high school students about the various needs in their communities, to create a lifelong interest in volunteerism and community involvement, to develop skills to allocate limited resources and to increase civic engagement. Since the program began, more than 200 grants totaling nearly $200,000 have been given throughout Idaho.
The Idaho Community Foundation partners with CenturyLink on this program by gathering applications from schools that want to participate, making sure the nonprofits chosen by the students are qualified and distributing the grants.
