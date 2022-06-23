Valley House Beyond Shelter

TWIN FALLS — Driven by a lack of affordable housing, the residual effects of the pandemic, and an array of other circumstances, the Magic Valley has seen an unprecedented increase in unhoused people since 2020.

Valley House Homeless Shelter has been building a new structure to respond to this need. When it officially opens later this summer, the Beyond Shelter will have 10 shelter units and five transitional units, offering space for up to 60 individuals in need of housing.

At a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Executive Director John Spires said everything Valley House does is funded entirely by donations from individuals, groups and businesses.

“The community has built this facility for us. Every last dollar has come from organizations in this area, individuals in this area, churches in this area,” Spires said. “That is why we are able to be here today, almost ready to bring people in.”

Spires said the demand for homeless assistance has outpaced Valley House’s ability to provide services. Since 2020 the facility has been full on a regular basis. The new building, with a potential capacity of 60 people, meant that they would be able to provide shelter to people who had previously been turned away because there was no room at the shelter.

“Our goal is to care for people. We want to get them off the streets, and when you can’t do that it’s really disheartening,” Spires said. “Now we have the opportunity here in a couple of weeks to start bringing people in that we couldn’t before.”

The Beyond Shelter broke ground in 2021 and is nearly done. The only holdup is a few minor pieces that have been delayed by supply-chain issues that have affected nearly every industry nationwide.

Whitney Beem is vice president of the Valley House Board of Directors. She became involved in 2020 after she dropped off supplies and realized there were needs in the community that she might be able to help.

Beem said that, with no federally funded homeless shelter in the Magic Valley, the community had stepped up to provide help.

“What’ I’ve realized about Twin Falls, and I’ve lived here 15 years, is that if you tell them the need, the community steps up,” Whitney said. “If you show them what’s needed and ask them, they will help.”

As a board member, Beem is often involved in outreach to organizations, businesses and individuals to encourage donations. In most cases, it is the many small contributions that add up.

“It’s just everybody doing a little bit, and that’s what I’ve seen with this project,” Beem said. “Yeah, maybe you can’t write a $50,000 check as an individual, but you can maybe give $10 a month and maybe help somebody have a sandwich, maybe help somebody have a dinner.”

The philosophy of Valley House is to let clients stay as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet. Everyone who stays there is expected to find and maintain work, and make progress developing the life skills that will help them achieve independence.

Beem said the people who use Valley House services aren’t looking for a handout but are in need of a hand-up.

“We don’t really know the face of homelessness,” Beem said. “ Most of the people living here are working. It’s just really hard right now.”

The Beyond Shelter is 100% community-funded, and, according to its website, Valley House is only $166,000 away from its goal of $1.4 million for the building.

To cover the final pieces of funding, Valley House will be holding a summer fundraiser this summer by raffling off a Rover off-road camper trailer. The public can expect to see Valley House’s summer fundraising raffle and purchase tickets at events around town this summer.

“All summer you’re going to see us around town, we’re going to auction off a trailer, and our goal with that trailer is to finish paying off this building,” Beem said.

Spires said the opening of the Beyond Shelter included space for holding classes for Valley House clients as they work to recover their lives and become self-sufficient again.

“There’s a lot of people homeless right now,” he said. “Huge increase from last year and the year before.”

Spires was excited about the new conference room, which will allow Valley House to provide classes on a variety of life skills, like budgeting and cooking.

“We’re going to have the best classes that are going to be here to help the people at the shelter to learn new skills,” Spires said.

