Vaccines in the real world: 2 Idaho success stories at care facilities

State records show there were eight deaths at Lincoln Court related to COVID-19.

Johnson says he knows vaccines are “a really sensitive topic” even when there’s not a politicized pandemic in the mix.

“When you add that to the emotions of what 2020 felt like to everyone, and then you amplify that by putting us in a place where we’re working with a vulnerable population who really is affected in a major way by the virus,” it takes on a lot more weight, he told the Sun.

Johnson said his team broached the topic of vaccination with staff before the shots even arrived.

Director of Nursing Olivia Beckman met one-on-one with every resident. Johnson focused his attention on the people who worked at Lincoln Court.

“When I had staff say, ‘Matt, I’m nervous about getting the vaccine. I feel like there’s not enough research,’ I said, ‘So am I. But … if there’s a chance that my being vaccinated prevents one of our residents from getting COVID, that’s worth it to me.”