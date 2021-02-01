Vaccine rollout spotty for Idaho Falls child care workers

Stephanie Olson has her hands full with students these days.

Olson runs Little Wonders Preschool out of her home just across the street from Ethel Boyes Elementary School. The preschool can take care of up to 12 students at a time, primarily seeing younger students during the morning and after-school elementary school students in the afternoon.

As the owner and sole employee of Little Wonders, Olson had to ask her daughter to step in Monday while she received the COVID-19 vaccine. Idaho’s child care workers became eligible to get vaccinated against the virus on Jan. 12, the same day as teachers and first responders.

Olson said she wasn’t scared of the coronavirus affecting her health. But between her business and having an in-law die from COVID-related complications, she knew that if she contracted the virus, it could affect others around her as well.

“You never know if you’re going to infect someone else. And if I get COVID, I lose all my business because I have to fully close until I get healthy,” Olson said.