Vaccine mandates aren't causing Idaho's hospital staff shortage, officials say

St. Luke’s spokeswoman Taylor Reeves told the Post Register this week the health care system has not “terminated any employee due to the vaccine requirement,” and that 98% of staff have complied — meaning they’ve either had a valid exemption or gotten the vaccine. Reeves said a “very small number of employees” have quit because of the mandate, but she said she could not specify how many.

In the past two months, she said the health care system has hired almost 800 employees. St. Luke’s employs nearly 17,000 people, she said.

“I think we will have somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 to 200 individuals who are just going to refuse. That’s out of 17,000 people,” St. Luke’s CEO Chris Roth told the Idaho Capital Sun last week.

The other health system in the Treasure Valley that paused its vaccine mandate was Saint Alphonsus. Spokesman Mark Snider told the Post Register that since the system paused the mandate before its deadline, he could not provide estimates of how many staff were vaccinated or may leave due to the mandate.