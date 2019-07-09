{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Veterans Administration wants veterans to be aware of a new treatment option.

On June 6, the VA implemented the MISSION Act, which allows eligible veterans greater control over their health care, according to a press release from Joshua Callihan of the Boise VA office.

"One of the lesser known provisions of the law established a new urgent care benefit that allows eligible veterans access to urgent and walk-in care at participating clinics in their communities," Callihan said.

For Twin Falls veterans, that means they can receive treatment for minor injuries or illnesses — colds, pink eye, strep throat, for example — at Physicians Immediate Care of Twin Falls, 243 Cheney Drive W., without the need for prior authorization.

Other clinics available to veterans include Sterling Urgent Care in both Hailey and Burley and Riverview Urgent Care and Medical Center in Burley.

There is one stipulation to veterans receiving this care, Callihan said.

"Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months," he said.

More information on the MISSION Act is available at missionact.va.gov.

