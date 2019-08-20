KETCHUM — An elderly couple escaped injury Monday afternoon when their utility task vehicle rolled on its side.
Blaine County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 2:47 p.m. in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Harkins.
The two deputies and a U.S. Forest Service officer used the Blaine County Search and Rescue UTV to access the area about 5 miles up Boulder Creek from Idaho Highway 75, north of Ketchum.
There, they discovered a UTV on its side. The couple who had been riding in the UTV was given a ride to their vehicle, and arrangements were made to tow the damaged vehicle from the site.
