Utility companies and city managers rethink disconnection policies during pandemic

TWIN FALLS — Municipalities and utility companies are rethinking shut-off policies as the impact of COVID-19 continues to grow.

The city of Twin Falls has sent shut-off notices to water users who are delinquent on their bills. City Manager Travis Rothweiler told the Times-News on Tuesday that 21 accounts are at risk of losing their ability to wash their hands, bathe and flush toilets.

But these are not accounts that have been affected by the shelter-in-place orders set in place as the new coronavirus entered the Magic Valley, Rothweiler said. These are residences that are 60 to 90 days delinquent.

“We struggle with understanding how an event that has really only consumed our efforts over the last two weeks... would cause someone to fall that deep into arrears on their water bill,” he said. “Seventy-five days ago, Twin Falls was not having a conversation about COVID-19.”

Twelve of the accounts have been on the city’s shut-off list at least twice in the past 12 months, city spokesman Joshua Palmer said.

Suspension of water services comes after the accounts are 90 days past due, Palmer said.