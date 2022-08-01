 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utah man drowns at Pillar Falls

Hiking the Magic Valley, Pillar Falls

A view of Pillar Falls on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police say.

Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.

Friends eventually pulled him out, but Collard had been underwater for a significant amount of time, Stewart said.

Collard was transported by private boat to the docks, where he was met by paramedics and law enforcement officers. He died Saturday night at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Body of missing swimmer found near Pillar Falls
How to stay safe on the water this weekend

Drownings are a regular occurrence at the popular destination, Stewart said as she warned that strong undercurrents can pull people under the water. 

A 15-year-old Twin Falls girl drowned there a year ago; her body was recovered five days later.

