A Utah man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday night near Eden, police say.
The 22-year-old man from Junction, Utah, was driving a GMC pickup east on 990 South, the Idaho State Police said, when he drove off the right shoulder, through shrubbery and back onto the roadway. The vehicle then went through a fence in a parking lot, where it overturned and came to rest on its side.
The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.
This incident remains under investigation by the ISP.