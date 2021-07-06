USS Idaho crew members visit Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Members of the USS Idaho (SSN 799) submarine visited Twin Falls on Monday morning. The Virginia class nuclear attack submarine is under construction with plans to be christened in the summer of 2022 and commissioned into service in 2023.

Nick Meyers, commanding officer of the new USS Idaho, said it has been 100 years since a ship had the name Idaho. The last ship, USS Idaho Battleship BB42, also known as “The Big Spud,” was commissioned in 1919 and fought in World War II, earning seven battle stars.

The USS Idaho crew members have been traveling around the state since Wednesday.

“We are forging a bond, a lasting one, between the people of Idaho and the crew of the next USS Idaho,” Meyers said.

The submarine is estimated to cost $2.6 billion and be in service for three decades. It will carry Tomahawk land attack missiles and tubes for Mark 48 torpedoes.

The crew will consist of about 120 enlisted personnel and 14 officers, according to the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee. It will be a mix-gendered crew and approximately 73 members have been chosen. Four are Idaho natives including one who was part of the visiting crew.

