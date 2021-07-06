USS Idaho crew members visit Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Members of the USS Idaho (SSN 799) submarine visited Twin Falls on Monday morning. The Virginia class nuclear attack submarine is under construction with plans to be christened in the summer of 2022 and commissioned into service in 2023.
Nick Meyers, commanding officer of the new USS Idaho, said it has been 100 years since a ship had the name Idaho. The last ship, USS Idaho Battleship BB42, also known as “The Big Spud,” was commissioned in 1919 and fought in World War II, earning seven battle stars.
The USS Idaho crew members have been traveling around the state since Wednesday.
“We are forging a bond, a lasting one, between the people of Idaho and the crew of the next USS Idaho,” Meyers said.
The submarine is estimated to cost $2.6 billion and be in service for three decades. It will carry Tomahawk land attack missiles and tubes for Mark 48 torpedoes.
The crew will consist of about 120 enlisted personnel and 14 officers, according to the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee. It will be a mix-gendered crew and approximately 73 members have been chosen. Four are Idaho natives including one who was part of the visiting crew.
TWIN FALLS — During the last decades of the 19th century, European countries chose sides, ensuring they had allies in the event that one count…
Andrew Leonhardt, an electrician’s mate first class, is from Nampa, Idaho. He has been in the Navy for 11 years and it was his first time visiting Twin Falls.
“There is a lot that people normally don’t associate with Idaho because when they think Idaho, they think potatoes. So one of the things I like doing onboard is enhancing their scope of reference when it comes to the state,” Leonhardt said.
Will Johnson, information systems technician first class, will also be serving on the submarine. He said life on board gets easier over time.
“Once you figure out where not to place your head,” Johnson said.
Meyers said crew members deal with a challenging environment in addition to being required to know the entire boat from bow to stern.
“The submarine force is an elite part of our navy,” Meyers said.
To honor the previous USS Idaho, the crew members thought of possibly nicknaming the submarine the “silent spud” or the “gem of the fleet.”
The submarine’s name was announced in 2015, after which Idaho was responsible for creating a commissioning foundation. The USS Idaho Commissioning Committee is responsible for raising funds, paying for the cost of in-the state community interaction, paying for four out of five events during commissioning week and paying for the christening ceremony.
Richard Colburn, the chairman of the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee, said they are planning to follow a special tradition for the christening ceremony.
“We are going to have the sponsor, Terry Stackley, christen the new USS Idaho with Idaho water,” Colburn said.
The sponsor of a submarine is chosen by the Secretary of the Navy and is an honorary position. Following tradition, it is normally appointed to a female civilian. The sponsor is said to bestow good luck and protection over a vessel.
Idaho has a long naval history that residents often don’t know about, Colburn said. In 1942, Farragut Naval Training Station and Hospital was the largest city in Idaho. In addition, Lake Pend Oreille has been called the most valuable body of water to the navy because it is home to the Navy’s Acoustic Research Detachment, he said.