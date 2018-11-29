BOISE — Christmas may still be weeks away, but it’s not too early to ship Christmas packages, especially if they are going to military bases overseas.
Holiday military shipping deadlines for the U.S. Postal Service are:
- Tuesday — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan.
- Dec. 11 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to all other military addresses.
- Dec. 18 — USPS Priority Mail Express to military addresses except Iraq and Afghanistan.
Tips for shipping to military addresses:
- Order a free military care kit, which includes several Priority Mail flat-rate boxes, Priority Mail tape, customs forms and mailing labels. To order, call 800-610-8734 or go to usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm" target="_blank">usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm.
- Use a large Priority Mail flat rate box and receive a $1.50 discount when shipping to military addresses.
- Ship packages at the post office that never closes. Go to USPS.com to print postage-paid shipping labels and customs forms and schedule a free package pick-up for the next day.
- Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be found at usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm.
Holiday international shipping deadlines are:
- Saturday — Priority Mail International to Africa, Central and South America
- Dec. 8 — Priority Mail International to all other countries
- Dec. 15 — Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central and South America
- Dec. 18 to 20 — Global Express Guaranteed depending on country
Holiday domestic shipping deadlines are:
- Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground
- Dec. 20 — First-Class letters and packages and Priority Mail
- Dec. 22 — Priority Mail Express
For more information, go to usps.com/holidaynews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.