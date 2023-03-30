The U.S. Geological Survey will begin measuring groundwater levels Monday at some 1,400 wells in eastern and south-central Idaho. The project will take two weeks.

The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer is the area’s primary source of drinking water, irrigation water for 1 million acres of farmland, and water for the state’s aquaculture and recreation industries.

The mass-measurement project, conducted with the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, gathers information every five years from various wells, including some domestic wells.

USGS spokesperson Tim Merrick told the Times-News in a phone call that the project aims to capture a large amount of information all at once, to get a very good picture of what the aquifer looks like.

“What we want to do is take a snapshot at a fairly concise window of time to see what the levels are across the aquifer,” Merrick said.

The information collected will be entered into the groundwater flow model and will be used to help make determinations during the irrigation season.

Sean Vincent from the water resources department told the Times-News that the department collects groundwater measurements at about 400 sites twice a year. No major developments in the aquifer are expected to result from this upcoming five-year mass measurement.

“The idea with the mass measurement is that we want to try to get this as detailed as we can,” Vincent said in a phone call with the Times-News. “These spring measurements are good because the water table configuration hasn't been disturbed by pumping and incidental recharge from irrigation and things like that which causes the water table to vary."

Vincent said it’s useful for getting a refined picture of what’s going on with the water table but is also useful for calibration of the groundwater flow model, which is used for a number of things, like balancing groundwater users and surface water users.

“We know that when you pump a well on the Eastern Snake Plain, you're going to deplete the river by some amount,” Vincent said. “The model helps us to understand the timing and location of those impacts.”

Both surface-water and groundwater users are interested in knowing how much storage is in the aquifer and how much that changes from year to year, Vincent said.

The aquifer's managed recharge program is designed to restore healthy aquifer levels by pouring water into the aquifer during the winter months. Vincent said recharge managers are very interested in storage change data, which is estimated based on the measurements taken in the next two weeks.

“They're really interested in seeing how things are going," Vincent said. "Are we solving the problem? Or are we at least getting a little better?”

In a press release, the USGS asks for well owners' cooperation in the study by granting technicians access to their wells.

“Folks are generally cooperative with us because of course they want to know the state of their well and what’s going on with the aquifer overall,” Merrick said.

Many of the wells have been measured previously, and landowners know when to expect technicians, he said. But occasionally, due to the number of wells, technicians catch landowners off guard.

Reclamation, USGS and IDWR technicians will carry official government identification. The technicians will spend a few minutes with well owners to ask about any changes the owner has made to the well since the last measurement and how long it has been since the well was last pumped.

The technicians will then measure the water level in the well using a steel tape or an electronic water level meter, and they will report the results to the well owner.

The database of measurements can be seen at the groundwater data portal, found on the water resources' website, https://idwr.idaho.gov/water-data/groundwater-levels/.