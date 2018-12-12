BOISE — Electric space heaters, wood stoves, fireplaces and kerosene heaters can be additional sources of heat during the cold winter months, but carelessness, neglect or improper use can cause fires and even death if safety isn’t a priority.
According to The National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment accounted for an estimated 54,030 home structure fires and $1.1 billion in direct property damage between 2011 and 2015. Nearly half of all home heating fires occurred in December, January and February.
The NFPA also reports that the leading factor in fatal home heating fires is placing space heaters and other portable or stationary heating equipment too close to flammable items such as upholstered furniture, bedding and clothing.
Another hazard to avoid is carbon monoxide poisoning and indoor air pollution due to improper venting or incomplete combustion that can result from improper use of fuel-burning heaters such as kerosene heaters.
Most homeowners insurance policies cover fire damage or loss caused by wood stoves or space heaters, but each company may have unique features in its policies. Check with your insurance company or agent to learn more about your coverage.
“Fire is a peril that all homeowners policies cover; if you’re a renter, coverage is available to help replace the possessions inside your rental unit,” Kenton Brine, Northwest Insurance Council president, said in a statement. “But some experts have estimated that many homes are under-insured in the event of the complete loss of the home.
“If you’re a homeowner, check with your insurance company or agent and ask about replacement cost coverage because, if the worst happens, you’ll be better prepared to recover if you know your policy will pay the full cost of replacing your home,” Brine added.
A complete home inventory of your possessions will help you and your insurance company get through the claims process more quickly.
The Northwest Insurance Council also encourages people who use space heaters or who burn wood or kerosene as a source of heat to first follow some helpful tips:
For fuel-burning heat sources like wood or kerosene
- Notify your insurance company or agent before you purchase a wood-burning appliance or begin to install it. Be sure to ask about any special requirements
- Install your wood-burning appliance correctly or have a professional install it. Obtain a building permit, follow the building code and manufacturer’s recommendations and conform to any special requirements of your insurance company
- Use your wood-burning appliance safely. Burn proper fuels — no milk cartons, other trash or Christmas trees. These materials can lead to dangerous soot buildup that can cause chimney fires
- Maintain your wood-burning appliance on a regular basis. Inspect the appliance and chimney for cracks or corrosion. Sweep the chimney and check your fire extinguisher at least once a year before the burning season
- When using a kerosene heater, maintain a constant source of fresh air. Make sure rooms are adequately ventilated before using heaters. Kerosene heaters consume oxygen as they burn. If they are operated in a small room or in an inadequately ventilated place, oxygen levels could be reduced to dangerous levels. Keeping doors to other rooms open will help provide more fresh air
- Be sure to follow the manufacturers’ instructions while using a kerosene heater
- Make sure your fireplace fire is cold before you go to bed. Never close the damper with hot ashes in the fireplace because this can cause the fire to heat up again and spread toxic carbon monoxide throughout the house
For electric heat sources like space heaters
- Never use your kitchen’s electric or gas oven to heat your home
- Place space heaters near the center of rooms away from furniture, drapes and other combustibles. Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from heating equipment
- Children and pets should be kept a safe distance from heaters
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month
For more information about insurance and fuel-burning heaters, call the Northwest Insurance Council at 800-664-4942 or go to nwinsurance.org. Also, go to the Insurance Information Institute’s website.
The Northwest Insurance Council is a nonprofit, insurer-supported organization providing information about home, auto, business and personal insurance to consumers, media and public policymakers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.