{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

UPDATE: A Twin Falls man died in the crash. Click here for more.

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash south of town on U.S. 93. 

The crash blocked the highway at milepost 37 between 3400 North and 3500 North, ISP said in a 12:10 p.m. statement Friday. The road was open again shortly before 2 p.m., ISP said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
3
1

Tags

Load comments