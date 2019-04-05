TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash south of town on U.S. 93.
The crash blocked the highway at milepost 37 between 3400 North and 3500 North, ISP said in a 12:10 p.m. statement Friday. The road was open again shortly before 2 p.m., ISP said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.