The U.S. Navy Concert Band is coming to Twin Falls, one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance during the band’s 2023 national tour.

The concert, sponsored by the Times-News, will be at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. “Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”

Military bands have regularly stopped in Magic Valley, said George Halsell, professor emeritus of music at the College of Southern Idaho.

“We are very supportive of our veterans and proud of our country,” Halsell said. “Band members represent the very best musicians of their respective branches in the military.”

And people attending the concert will feel extra pride to be Americans, he said.

“I think they are going to be proud to be Americans — even more so than before,” he said.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for 98 years.

In addition to the Concert Band, the Navy Band organization includes the Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus and the jazz-centric Commodores. All of the groups are comprised of full-time professional musicians, many with graduate degrees in music.

There are approximately 70 musicians in the Concert Band.

The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.

“It will be an enjoyable concert,” Halsell said. With a wide variety of music, it is geared to a general audience — even children will enjoy it, he added.

Veterans in the audience will be given special recognition, and 10 local high school musicians will be invited to join the band in playing John Philip Sousa’s “Washington Post,” a march composed in 1889 and among the most popular marches in the country.

It is a free concert but tickets are required. They are available (six tickets per family) at the Welcome Center in the Taylor Building at the College of Southern Idaho, or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope with the number of tickets requested to Navy Band Tickets, Office of Marketing and Communication, College of Southern Idaho, P.O. Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83303-1238.

Doors at the Fine Arts Auditorium will open at 6:45 p.m. and everyone with a ticket is required to be seated by 7:20 p.m. People without tickets will be admitted at that time to fill any empty seats.