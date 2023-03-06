There aren’t many bands that have boot camp as a requirement for membership.

But a prestigious band coming to Twin Falls on March 12 has it on the list.

It’s the U.S. Navy Concert Band that will perform at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance is sold out, the college announced this week.

In addition to having a high level of musical talent, members needed to meet all requirements for enlistment.

As for the boot camp part, Musician First Class Adele Demi said it helped build character.

“It was quite an experience,” Demi said. “It was challenging but I remember it fondly.”

Now after 10 years in the U.S. Navy Band, she said, it is an “incredible job and incredible way to do what I love while serving the country.”

Her job is representing the Navy.

“We really want to represent all the sailors who are sailing out on the seas and keeping our country free,” Demi said.

Demi and Chief Musician Nathaniel Willson spoke to the Times-News recently in a telephone interview, and said they are privileged to take the Navy to Idaho.

“We like to say that we can go as a band to audiences and places that the regular Navy can’t go,” Willson said.

He’s been with the band 13 years and said he’s excited about coming to Twin Falls.

“I’ve never been to Idaho on tour,” he said.

The Navy divides the nation into five tour districts. The tour the concert band embarked on this month is designated the West Coast Tour, but basically it’s a tour that ends on the West Coast, Demi said.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the band will make 15 stops on this year’s tour in 20 days, performing in Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Nevada and California.

The band runs itself, Willson said.

“Not only are we performing most every night, we are driving our own truck, and setting up our own promotions,” he said. “It is an all-out effort to get out on the road.”

The band tours are a signature outreach program of the U.S. Navy, and the best part for band members is the chance to meet concert-goers.

“We always try to meet with people at our concerts,” Willson said. “There are veterans, and people who have questions about the Navy.”

Band members are first-class musicians. Willson, a French horn player, has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in music.

In addition to the musicians, the band has two vocalists — as good as anything you will hear on the television talent show Voice, Demi said.

Willson found the Navy Band to be a great fit for him.

It’s a full-time job, and he says there is no such thing as a typical day.

Band members rehearse, perform at ceremonies, including playing at funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.

“It’s a solemn but meaningful thing to do,” Willson said.

And members get their share of travel.

But while on tour, the band’s goal is to provide a family-friendly, energetic performance.

Concerts are both entertaining and patriotic, Demi said.

“I just hope people feel inspired by our message,” she said. “We are excited to bring the Navy to them and tell the Navy story.”