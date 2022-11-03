 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Urn dedication for the indigent at Filer Cemetery

Locals gathered together on a cold and windy Wednesday at the Filer Cemetery for an urn dedication of the indigent. Chaplin Jim O’Donnell gave insight into who some of these urns belonged to so that those in attendance could have a deeper appreciation of them.

