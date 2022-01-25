Urgent Care of Twin Falls is opening a new location in old Tomato's building

TWIN FALLS — Local urgent cares are swamped.

Between three south-central Idaho clinics, Urgent Care of Idaho is handling more than 500 COVID-19 tests per day, owner Kyle James said.

“In Twin Falls, by-in-large, between all of our providers and staff and rooms, we are actually seeing a patient every six minutes,” said regional manager Sean Christensen.

Urgent Care of Idaho has clinics in Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley. The business was started by Kyle’s father Dennis James and his wife, DeeAnn.

Adding a second location in Twin Falls has been something everyone involved has wanted to do for years, even before the pandemic.

The Twin Falls location opened in 2016 and has seen rapid growth.

“That clinic has been busy from day one,” Christensen said.

To serve more people, the company purchased the old Tomato’s Italian Grill building at 1309 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

The building is undergoing renovations and the family hopes to open the new clinic this fall, Kyle James said. Hiring has already started to make sure everyone is trained and ready to go on day one.

Urgent cares play a vital role, acting as a release valve for hospitals and primary care doctors, Christensen said.

More than than 95% of your health care needs can be handled at an urgent care, Kyle James said.

Chest pain and deep lacerations are the two main examples of cases where patients are referred to the emergency room. Urgent care clinics can handle most lacerations, but if a patient has cut bones or tendons, which might require surgery, it makes more sense to skip the urgent care and save money, Christensen said.

During the pandemic, the clinics have been doing COVID testing as well as addressing general health concerns, pre-employment screenings, and sports physicals.

“We’ve learned to expect the unexpected, plus more,” DeeAnn James said.

The Twin Falls clinic is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

“The evenings and weekends have been when people are begging for help,” DeeAnn James said. “It just doesn’t stop just cause you are done with work. That’s when life begins.”

The building on Blue Lakes is a prime location near residential homes and businesses, Kyle James said. As Twin Falls population continues to rise, access to care becomes harder to reach.

More people have moved toward using urgent care instead of establishing care with a primary physician, he said.

In 2018, urgent care represented 23% of all primary care visits and 12.6% of all outpatient physician visits, according to the Urgent Care Association.

Some residents have expressed sadness seeing Tomato’s Italian Grill leave after 20 years in the community.

“I’ve had a few texts messages, ‘You took my pasta place out,’” Kyle James said. “That wasn’t the intent of it, we appreciated Jesse’s cooking too, it was good for sure.”

Tomato’s co-owner Rodger Sutherland told the Times-News previously that staffing issues were partly responsible for the restaurant’s closure.

