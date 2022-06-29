Urban Renewal Authority purchases downtown property

TWIN FALLS — With continued redevelopment of downtown in mind, the Urban Renewal Authority on Tuesday voted to purchase a half-acre property at Third Avenue and Hansen Street South for $550,000.

The location, formerly the site of Step-Ken automotive supply, is now standing empty and in need of repair. The URA found the location desirable, as it sits in the warehouse district on Hansen Avenue South, a block away from Second South Market. Glanbia’s new building at Fourth Avenue and Shoshone Street South is across the alley and is in the Hansen Corridor, an area highlighted by the URA for redevelopment.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler presented the details of the negotiated purchase sale agreement Tuesday to the URA Board before their vote.

“We believe that the Step-Ken property as it’s commonly referred to, is of strategic importance," Rothweiler said. "It is right there on Hansen street and it has the opportunity to be repurposed and transformed into a contributing structure just as what (the URA has) been able to do at 160 Main, and other projects throughout the community."

Following the finalization of the purchase, the URA will likely demolish the existing structures to clear the site for redevelopment and new construction.

The $550,000 sale price was reached through negotiations between the URA and the seller, down from the original asking price of $750,000. Appraisers valued the property at $306,000. The taxable value assessment is currently listed on the county assessor as $297,427.

URA board member Alexandra Caval asked if city staff was confident that the seller wouldn't negotiate any lower.

“I think that we hit the seller at the right time, and I think we are getting a good deal,” Rothweiler said. “One was the appraisal, the other was the taxable value, both of those were slightly lower than the original selling price, and they are lower than this price."

Rothweiler also said that the city staff believed the return on investment of the property based on other properties in the downtown area would be revenue-producing well under the 20-year lifecycle of an Urban Renewal Area.

During board discussion before the vote, URA board member Dave McAlindin said it was time to move forward with the purchase.

"I think it's time to buy that property," McAlindin said. "It's over and above what the appraisal is, but in this market, that's just the way things are. It is a strategic piece. I agree. Buy it."

