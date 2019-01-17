TWIN FALLS — New laws passed in 2016 changed how urban renewal agencies operate in Idaho. And it means that Addison Avenue may have to wait for inclusion within the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency boundaries.
URA Executive Director Nathan Murray reported the news to the agency’s board during its Monday meeting. The board had previously voted in favor of making a finding of necessity to adjust the boundaries to include a part of Addison Avenue, but a final decision would have to be approved by the City Council.
“Our new legal counsel is advising us another way,” Murray told the Times-News.
The URA’s previous attorney, Fritz Wonderlich, recently retired. Current legal counsel says that the more recent laws require those agencies to have specific plans for areas within their boundaries.
“Right now, we just have one big plan with one area,” Murray said.
In the future, if the URA were to change its boundaries, it would need to meet certain eligibility requirements and create a long-range 20-year plan for the new area.
“Unless we’re ready to pull the trigger on some stuff, we’ll probably wait for a little bit,” he said.
The URA has been in discussion with some developers, which may eventually prove fruitful toward creating a master plan for that area.
In the meantime, Murray has not given up on his dream of making the downtown area more pedestrian-friendly, specifically around the Second Avenues/U.S. 30. In a discussion last month with Idaho Transportation Department’ District 4, the state told Murray that it is willing to defer to what the city recommends — so long as it doesn’t decrease the highway’s level of service by more than one letter grade.
“Right now those are operating at an A-level,” Murray said.
The URA would like to pay for a traffic study and see what might be done to make the streets better for pedestrians, he said. This would include studying pedestrian habits and considering possible upgrades to striping, signaling, parking and crosswalks.
“It needs to be a very broad study,” Twin Falls business owner Dan Brizee told the board. “There’s a lot of traffic that flows down Second Avenue. I watch it from my office all day long. Angled parking is probably not going to work.”
Murray said he has asked the URA’s engineer to start looking for companies and get a cost estimate for the study.
