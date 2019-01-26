TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency wants to create a new revenue allocation area encompassing the site of a future milk processing plant. But officials still won’t say what the anticipated tax revenue from that plant will be.
The URA board on Friday had a special meeting to consider entering into an agreement and paying $17,500 for an eligibility report and feasibility study for 80 acres of land on Washington Street South.
“We are looking to create an allocation area, which would potentially generate revenue to allow us funds to build some infrastructure,” URA Executive Director Nathan Murray told the Times-News.
Urban renewal agencies are allowed to establish such areas and collect revenue from them based on the increase in property values over a set time. That money can then be used for public infrastructure projects.
Gem State Dairy Products has applied for a zoning change on a 76-acre parcel on Washington Street South, south of Glanbia Nutritionals. The company would build a food processing plant, but has declined to provide additional details.
The URA, meanwhile, has been asked to assist in public infrastructure investments on site, but cannot do so unless it creates a revenue allocation area.
“We believe it’s worth our time to study this area to determine if it’s worth establishing an allocation area, because of the amount of the investment that could be made,” Murray said. “It’s pretty significant.”
Murray said he cannot disclose the amount of that investment.
At the meeting, the board voted unanimously to enter into a contract with Phil Kushlan of Kushan Associates. Board members Cindy Bond and Doug Vollmer were not present.
As planned, Kushlan will prepare an eligibility report that will look at 14 criteria the state has in place for creating a new revenue allocation area. That report costs the URA $7,500.
“There’s very few people that do this type of work,” Murray said. “Especially in our area. I think we’re getting a good deal from Phil because he knows us and has worked with us.”
Kushlan is a former interim director of the Twin Falls URA, and has done this type of work in 15 communities around the state. He could stop the report at any time if he began to get findings that were questionable, Murray said.
To be eligible, the area needs to be defined as a deteriorated or deteriorating. But just one of the 14 criteria has to apply, Kushlan said. Additionally, the URA will need to make sure the base value of this area and base values of existing revenue allocation areas don’t exceed 10 percent of the total valuation of city.
The eligibility report could come back before the board in March, and then be followed by a feasibility study at a cost of $10,000. If the URA chose to create the area, it would need to get City Council approval before being directed to create a 20-year urban renewal plan for the area.
