TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency wants to shift its focus for future redevelopment efforts.
The board is moving forward with changing the agency’s boundaries to eliminate a section of Blue Lakes Boulevard and areas that are primarily residential. Instead, the URA would like to include Addison Avenue West from Martin Street to Washington Street, as well as a section of Twin Falls along Washington Street South.
The Addison Avenue area is an entrance to Twin Falls that’s seen a high rate of crime — and it lacks connectivity to Rock Creek Canyon, URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said during the board meeting Monday.
“This is a deteriorated area that is underdeveloped and underutilized, and if we were to include them, we could see good redevelopment activity,” Murray said.
The URA would have to establish a revenue allocation area in order to assist on redevelopment projects, but including the area in its map would be a first step.
The section of Addison Avenue West between Washington and Martin streets received 330 police calls in 12 months, Murray said. In comparison, Addison Avenue East between Blue Lakes Boulevard and Eastland Drive, by comparison, received only 30 calls in 12 months.
Meanwhile, the southern part of Twin Falls has greater potential for industrial growth than other areas within the current boundaries, he said.
The URA board voted unanimously to make a “Finding of Necessity” to amend the URA’s boundaries. The City Council will need to approve it.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the URA received an update on Twin Falls’ water and wastewater systems. Environmental Engineer Jason Brown said the city’s wastewater plant receives between 8.5 million and 9 million gallons of wastewater per day.
“Chobani discharges about a million gallons per day to the city of Twin Falls,” Brown said.
Clif Bar, by comparison, discharges about 10,000 gallons per day, he said. The city’s entire wastewater treatment plant has a design capacity of 18 million gallons per day.
“We have planned and looked for growth on both residential and commercial sides,” he said.
The board also:
- Heard an update on the region’s milk supply. Rick Naerebout with the Idaho Dairymen’s Association asked the board to consider projects that would increase milk processing capacity to help with the oversupply and the desire by dairies to grow production.
- Approved a contract with Elam and Burke for legal services.
- Approved a quitclaim deed to transfer 219 Shoshone St. N. from the URA to Historic Ballroom LLC.
- Agreed to pay $65,000 to Manaus LLC in a settlement for parking lot repairs following the termination of lease for 1851 Fillmore Ave.
