TWIN FALLS — If you go to Shoshone Falls over the next year and a half, you’ll likely see new activity at the power plant.
Idaho Power has begun a 17-month project to improve the plant on the north side of the canyon. This includes demolition of the old heavy-equipment conveyor, as well as improving the access road.
Idaho Power Co. intends to replace two small generators with a single unit in the 1907 powerhouse. The third unit, in the 1921 powerhouse (with the red roof), will remain in place.
Shoshone Falls Power Plant has a nameplate capacity of 11.5 megawatts. When the project is complete, it will generate approximately 14 megawatts of power — enough to serve more than 10,000 average-sized homes.
“The new unit Idaho Power is installing at Shoshone Falls is a balance of incorporating a much more energy efficient turbine and generator while maintaining the functionality of the existing 111-year-old powerhouse,” Idaho Power Project Manager Jerrod Vaughn said in a statement.
Other work will include dam repairs and improvements at the concrete intake structure on the north shore of the reservoir.
Dam repairs will take place in September and October when river flows are at their lowest, the company said. As this work will be largely completed by boat and barge, visitors can expect to see equipment and personnel on the dams above the falls. Additionally, the reservoir level will be lowered approximately 1 foot below normal for worker safety.
Contractors will start removing the two generators by mid-September. These units previously generated about 1 megawatt of electricity.
The 2019 construction includes work on the intake structure, installation of the new generator and extending the intake structure, where water is funneled into the power plant. The 15-foot extension will accommodate a new trash rack and rake, which keep debris from entering the power plant’s turbines.
General contractor J.R. Merit, based in Vancouver, Wash., is overseeing the work and has hired several local contractors and suppliers for the project. Idaho Power will offer updates to the community as construction progresses.
The 1907 power plant at Shoshone Falls was the first hydroelectric plant in the Magic Valley. Idaho Power acquired the plant in 1916 and rebuilt it in 1921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.