Try 3 months for $3
Sun Valley launches 82nd winter ski season
Buy Now

All over the mountain, little tykes could be seen imitating their dads as they got a feel for skiing and boarding again in November 2017 in Sun Valley.

 Karen Bossick for the Times-News

SUN VALLEY — The Wood River Valley could see heavy snow — with a total of 12 to 24 inches possible — through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Thursday for areas including Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley and the Sawtooth Mountains.

"Periods of heavy snow expected," the National Weather Service wrote in its alert. “Travel is expected to be difficult to hazardous at times."

Motorists should be prepared for significant reductions in visibility due to blowing and drifting snow, according to the alert.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
2
0
0

Tags

Load comments