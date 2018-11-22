SUN VALLEY — The Wood River Valley could see heavy snow — with a total of 12 to 24 inches possible — through Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Thursday for areas including Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley and the Sawtooth Mountains.
"Periods of heavy snow expected," the National Weather Service wrote in its alert. “Travel is expected to be difficult to hazardous at times."
Motorists should be prepared for significant reductions in visibility due to blowing and drifting snow, according to the alert.
