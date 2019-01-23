TWIN FALLS — Two weeks after Idaho Lottery officials announced a winning $1 million ticket purchased in Twin Falls, Mark Hubbs of Shoshone checked his ticket number. Sure enough, all six numbers — 220063 — matched up.
“I knew I had a couple of tickets with the 2200 as the first few numbers,” Hubbs said in a statement. “But that number just looked awfully familiar. But I kept thinking, it’s too good to be true.”
On Wednesday, the Idaho Lottery named Hubbs as the grand prize winner in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The announcement took place at the Maverik on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
“This is the location where the winning ticket was sold on Christmas Eve day,” lottery spokesman David Workman said.
Hubbs did not attend the check presentation and has said he would not be available for public comment.
“This is life changing money,” he said in the prepared statement. “I plan to do what I’ve always dreamed of doing. I want to do it right.”
The Maverik on Blue Lakes, meanwhile, was presented with a $20,000 check — a commission for selling the winning ticket. It appears that money will not necessarily be kept for the local store, but will go to the main corporation. This same Maverik also sold a winning $50,000 ticket several years ago, Workman said.
Hubbs isn’t the only Magic Valley resident to get lucky in this year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. Jay Purtell of Twin Falls also won $10,000 from a ticket purchased at the Oasis Stop n’ Go No. 8 at 515 Washington St. N.
The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is a statewide raffle that takes place once annually beginning in the fall, Workman said. The odds of winning the $1 million are 1 in 250,000.
“It’s the best odds we ever offer for any game,” Workman said.
Tickets are sold for $10 each until they run out.
“The game always sells out,” he said. “This year’s game sold out on Dec. 28.”
Hubbs had purchased his ticket during a “Buy one get one” Christmas Eve special on Dec. 24. Maverik store director Jennifer Evans said there was a big line that day. The tickets are sold in sequential numerical order and the Twin Falls Maverik sold 325 tickets during the entire game.
Tickets were selling so fast that day there were 10,000 to 12,000 sold statewide just in the time it takes to drive from Twin Falls to Shoshone, Workman said.
“I tried to buy one raffle ticket every 10,000 tickets,” Hubbs said. “But that day ticket sales were really fast, so after shopping in Twin, I stopped in to the Maverik there on Blue Lakes to get a couple more just in case they were sold out. It was the best decision.”
Since 2010, six of the last nine top prize winners from the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle game have been sold at a Maverik store in Idaho.
The Magic Valley has had a grand prize winner in the game two out of the 12 years it’s been running. The last time was in 2008 when Gregg and Cathie Owen of Buhl purchased a winning ticket at Ridley’s Food and Drug the day before Thanksgiving.
More recently, a Rupert oman took home a $100,000 prize from the Idaho Lottery’s “The Whole Shebang” game. That ticket had been purchased at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go in Paul, which received a $10,000 bonus.
