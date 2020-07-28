UPDATE: Willow Fire expected to be contained Wednesday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KIMBERLY — Fire crews are having a difficult time accessing a wildfire burning south of Kimberly because of the terrain.

Idaho Fire Info said Tuesday morning the Willow Fire is 13 miles south of Kimberly near Indian Springs Road was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials initially said the fire was about 25 acres, but changed that to 9 acres Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., there were three Bureau of Land Management fire engines and a helicopter fighting the smouldering and creeping fire.

They expect to have the fire under control by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters are facing difficult conditions in the rough terrain and with a red flag warning in effect with passing thunderstorms, high winds and lightning.

