 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

UPDATE: Wildfire west of Eden burns 5,000 acres Wednesday

  • 0

EDEN — Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to a dangerous wildfire burning east toward town.

By 6:30 p.m., the wildfire was five miles west of Eden and burned some 5,000 acres.

Officials pleaded with people to avoid the area.

Sugar Loaf Fire

Flames from the Sugar Loaf fire can be seen in the distance Wednesday, June 29, 2022, west of Eden. Multiple agencies responded to the 3,000-acre fire that threatened structures, power transmission lines and construction equipment.
Sugar Loaf Fire

Smoke from the Sugar Loaf fire can be seen rising above houses on the Snake River Canyon rim above Shoshone Falls on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Twin Falls. The fire, five miles west of Eden, is estimated at 5,000 acres.

"Traffic on Highway 25 is stopping to watch and are making it hard to fight the fire," Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine told the Times-News.

The BLM and Sawtooth National Forest had seven fire engines, one dozer and multiple aircraft battling the wildfire. 

"Crews are continuing to work the fire's edge but with sunset and temps dropping and wind reducing, they are getting a better handle" on the fire, Brizendine said.

The fire, named Sugar Loaf, threatened structures, construction equipment and power transmission lines. 

“The fire is making a big push toward the road...," she said. "It’s shaping up to be a very dangerous situation.” 

People are also reading…

First Segregation Rural Fire District assisted.

The fire was reported at about 4:20 p.m. and the cause is under investigation, Brizendine said.

“Our biggest priority right now is just making sure we slow the fire and we keep everybody safe,” she said toward evening.

The fire was contained at 8 p.m., with control estimated at 8 p.m. Thursday, she said. 

To view a video of the fire, you can check the BLM Idaho Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho view: Why is Raul Labrador getting a free ride?

Idaho view: Why is Raul Labrador getting a free ride?

Opinion: If you didn’t have doubts about former Congressman Raul Labrador’s capacity to serve as Idaho’s attorney general before the House Jan. 6 Committee convened its televised hearings, you should have a bunch of them now.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News