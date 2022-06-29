UPDATE: Wildfire west of Eden burns 5,000 acres Wednesday

EDEN — Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to a dangerous wildfire burning east toward town.

By 6:30 p.m., the wildfire was five miles west of Eden and burned some 5,000 acres.

Officials pleaded with people to avoid the area.

"Traffic on Highway 25 is stopping to watch and are making it hard to fight the fire," Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine told the Times-News.

The BLM and Sawtooth National Forest had seven fire engines, one dozer and multiple aircraft battling the wildfire.

"Crews are continuing to work the fire's edge but with sunset and temps dropping and wind reducing, they are getting a better handle" on the fire, Brizendine said.

The fire, named Sugar Loaf, threatened structures, construction equipment and power transmission lines.

“The fire is making a big push toward the road...," she said. "It’s shaping up to be a very dangerous situation.”

First Segregation Rural Fire District assisted.

The fire was reported at about 4:20 p.m. and the cause is under investigation, Brizendine said.

“Our biggest priority right now is just making sure we slow the fire and we keep everybody safe,” she said toward evening.

The fire was contained at 8 p.m., with control estimated at 8 p.m. Thursday, she said.

To view a video of the fire, you can check the BLM Idaho Facebook page.

